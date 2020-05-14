MONTOURSVILLE — The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) will reconstruct two railroad grade crossings, which are part of the Lycoming Valley Railroad operations.
Canfields Lane in Montoursville and Commerce Park Drive in Williamsport will be down to single-lane traffic during construction.
The Canfields Lane project is scheduled to occur from May 18 through May 22.
The crossing is adjacent to the Glenn O. Hawbaker asphalt plant and Jersey Shore Steel’s Met-Fab. The construction will also affect river boat access, and Loyalsock Township parks.
Work on the Commerce Park Drive grade crossing at the Faxon Exit will is scheduled for May 29 through June 3. Access to Water Tower Square, Planet Fitness and other businesses will continue over a flagged, temporary one-lane crossing.
Jannotti Rail Consulting Inc. is the track engineer, Railroad Constructors Inc. from New Jersey is the track contractor, and Glenn O. Hawbaker is the paving contractor. The SEDA-COG JRA owns the track and Lycoming Valley Railroad is the operator.
