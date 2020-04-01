HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association’s Board of Directors has announced the cancelation of the 31st Annual Billtown Blues Festival, which was scheduled for June 12-14 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, PA.
According to the board, the early June timeframe for the festival presents a large “unknown” risk to all involved both in terms of health, safety and economic recovery.
“So many people are in limbo,” said Bonnie Tallman, executive director of the BBA. “Especially the hired artists who when coming to our festival often 'route-in' connecting performances with other venues on the way to and from Hughesville. Ultimately we felt we needed to take the most conservative approach for our artists, volunteers, and most importantly our attendees, considering no one knows how this situation will shape up in the weeks or months ahead.”
The next edition of the festival is scheduled for June 11-13, 2021, at the fiargrounds. Plans are currently underway to reschedule the complete 2020 lineup.
“Last year was a major turning point for us with the 3-day music expansion and the camping option," said Jared Mondell, vice president of the BBA’s board of directors. “We turned the corner financially after being flat for the past few years. Our ticket sales records indicated patrons from 41 PA counties and 14 states. We want to hang on to that momentum as we plan.”
Those that have purchased tickets to the 2020 festival will be contacted via email with refund instructions.
