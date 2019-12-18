LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council on Tuesday night approved a $30,000 change order to the Market Street Corridor Study.
The vote was 7-0, but was not without discussion.
Kim Wheeler, grants manager and special projects coordinator, explained the consultant which did the study requested additional reimbursement to cover project coordination and finalizing the report.
“They have spent more time than they originally estimated,” Wheeler said. “They have absorbed about $20,000 and change in addition to this $30,000 that they are asking the borough to come up with.”
Wheeler said $15,500 would be paid from leftover Market Street Corridor fundraising, with $14,500 paid for from the borough general fund.
“I think you should look at the depth of that study, the detail and the time put on it,” said Kathryn Morris, council president. “We are getting a real bargain still.”
Jordi Comas, council member, asked if consultant Traffic Planning and Design simply did more work or were they asked to do more work.
“They did not submit invoices indicating there was going to be an increased cost until Oct. 31,” Wheeler replied.
Michael Derman, council member, asked if there was something they did not let the borough know they were doing or were there requests.
“There were requests from our team to them,” Wheeler replied. “And also the recognition of how this project evolved and the significance of the work that needed to be done to move this project forward both from a Lewisburg standpoint and for the commonwealth, essentially.”
Morris called it a “give and take.”
Comas added that the value of the work was not in question, but the process didn’t look good.
“Whatever happened that led them to do more work, it seems like there should have been requests for the change order earlier,” he said.
Wheeler noted the consultant initially asked for an additional $42,000, which was knocked down to $38,000 after some negotiation, then to $30,000 after a conversation involving the borough Administrative Finance Committee.
The borough had previously approved $10,000 toward what was then an $85,000 study which concluded that commercial trucks be diverted from Market Street and other steps be taken to improve safety, emergency access and quality of life along and around the borough’s downtown commercial roadway.
Elsewhere, Council approved preliminary design plans for a shared use path, nature play and flood plan restoration project along Limestone Run south of Hufnagle Park. The 7-0 vote approved submitting the plans to PennDOT and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The project, largely to be funded by state grants, is estimated to cost $1.3 million.
The plan will give the creek channel a more natural-look and provide recreational features for the area as well as allow for high water conditions. Wheeler told council that there was a change to the lighting to make it more suitable for landscaping.
A request that borough refuse collectors work 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays only was approved by council. The five-day week would be given a 90 day trial and required a change to a union contract.
Congratulations and thanks were extended to Gary Frederick and Morris on the occasion of their final meetings as council members. Council Member David Heayn was absent from the Tuesday night meeting.
