HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday noted the state added 537 new cases of COVID-19, and 75 additional deaths.
Local cases rose by 13 in six area counties. Snyder County saw the biggest jump with six new cases. Columbia County added three, and Northumberland and Union counties each added two. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
The state is reporting 73,942 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,817 deaths.
Cases by county, with deaths and death rate per 100,000 residents:
• Northumberland County, 201 cases; 3 deaths; 3.3%
• Lycoming County, 166 cases; 17 deaths, 15%
• Union County, 65 cases, 1 death, 2.2%
• Montour County, 53 cases, 0 deaths
• Snyder County, 51 cases, 2.5%
• Columbia County, 352 cases, 47.4%
