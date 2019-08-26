Council asked to consider renewables

LEWISBURG — Plans for a strike by youth to fight climate change came before Lewisburg Borough Council recently.
Sarah Wochele, of Green New Deal Lewisburg, and Sandy Field, also of the Climate Reality Leadership Corps, said plans included a gathering and march at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. It would start at Bucknell University and head for Hufnagle Park. Wochele said the demonstration was part of a world-wide strike for what she called climate justice.
Field requested the borough adopt a resolution which would commit the borough to 100% renewable energy by a certain date.
“You would (be) committed to going 100% renewable energy by a certain date,’ Field said. “You would se that date and you would plan the course for how you would get to 100% renewable energy.”
Other counties and communities are committing to the Paris Climate Accord, said Field, who noted that the current federal administration has pulled out.
“A third option is just to say we’ll make some kind of sustainability resolution, a renewable energy resolution that makes sense for the borough for the things we are pushing forward now,” Field said. “Whether it is flood mitigation or finding a way to put solar panels over the parking area (and) get a grant for something like that.”
Field further requested setting up a committee to consider a climate resolution.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said Bucknell University requested seeking permission from them first as the event would start on campus and also involve a borough park. He suggested a call to the Office of Civic Engagement so insurance information could be delivered to the borough and it could be scheduled.. Lowthert said an established borough committee could address their requests.
Michael Derman, a borough council member, asked whether a climate commitment would apply to all borough residents. Field replied the objective was to make borough government reliant on renewable energy and that the Leadership Corps could help out with ideas.
Jordi Comas, council member, said the borough could pass a resolution but real change would require long-term planning and budgeting. He suggested further conversations in the planning process, but was doubtful an official borough climate change committee would be formed.
Council rejected a Certificate of Appropriateness issued by the Historical Architecture Review Board (HARB) in lieu of more information. It was noted that Elijah Farrell, a HARB member, voted against the fence requested by Alan and Tana Zeigler for 45 N. Front St. The fence was vinyl, a material previously rejected by HARB and some council members though approval would be inconsistent with established practice. Others noted that the fence may not have been in a spot on the property covered by HARB regulations.
Council agreed that a draft of a large truck parking ordinance for borough streets would continue. Solicitor Andrew Lyons said it was unclear what constituted a large truck and how it would be enforced.
Exceptions in the draft could include emergency vehicles, municipal vehicles, delivery vehicles. There had apparently been a scattering of tractor trailers parked on borough streets.
Consultation with police and staff was recommended in the motion.
