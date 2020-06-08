WILLIAMSPORT — A trust established two decades ago by the late Dr. Marshall D. Welch Jr. and his wife, Mary L. Welch, has matured, and its remaining proceeds are being designated for a variety of efforts across the Pennsylvania College of Technology campus, to assist students and bolster instruction.
Twenty years ago, the couple established a charitable remainder unitrust with Penn College with the intent of enhancing their endowment and supporting academic programs and students.
The Welch family has always believed in providing long-term support through endowments, but they have also recognized the immediate and critical needs of Penn College. Now, the college is partnering with Marshall D. Welch III, past board chair and current Executive Committee member of the Penn College Foundation, and Mary Welch to designate funds from the trust to meet those strategic needs.
The Welch’s support will:
• Further the Dr. and Mrs. Marshall D. Welch Jr. Endowed Diesel Scholarship, providing awards for students.
• Create the Dr. Welch Workshop Endowed Fund to provide perpetual resources to the Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace at Penn College, including equipment needs, materials and training costs.
• Establish the Dr. and Mrs. Marshall D. Welch Jr. Scholarship Fund, a five-year spend down account for immediate-impact scholarships, based on the college’s strategic enrollment needs.
• Support the unrestricted Penn College Fund.
