11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Susquehanna Valley

HARRISBURG — Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Central Susquehanna Valley Wednesday, July 29, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 834 cases across the state.
There have now been 110,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, the health department said.
Northumberland and Lycoming counties each saw the number of residents confirmed to have COVID-19 increase by four. The number of cases in Snyder County increased by two, while one additional case was reported in Union County.
There are 7,162 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, with 16 new deaths reported Wednesday. There were no additional deaths reported locally.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county locally are:
• Northumberland County, 361 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 280 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 426 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 116 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 83 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 79 cases (2 deaths)
