MILTON — Prompted by the resignation of the district's director of Secondary Education, a restructuring of administrative positions in the Milton Area School District is expected to net $116,000 in savings.
During a Tuesday meeting conducted online via Zoom, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Brian Ulmer, director of Secondary Education, effective May 29. Ulmer had worked for the district for seven years. He was recently named the new superintendent of the Jersey Shore Area School District, where he will reportedly be paid $127,000 per year.
Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed prior to Tuesday's meeting that the director of Secondary Education position is being vacated, with the responsibilities being delegated through an administrative staff reorganization.
The following change of titles for administrators were approved: Dr. Daphne Kirkpatrick, from director of Elementary Education to director of Education; Catherine Girton, from director of Special Education to director of Student Services; Jennifer Oiler, from assistant director of Special Education to supervisor of Special Education; Andrew Rantz, from high school principal to high school co-principal; and Mike Bergey, from assistant high school principal to high school co-principal.
"The reorganization is based on a changing world, and refocuses the educational programming and services and support, as determined by legislation, and student and family need," Keegan said.
She said the reorganization plan will net approximately $116,000 in savings to the district.
An Act 93 agreement approved by the board in June 2018 set Ulmer's pay at $87,652, with a 3% annual raise part of the agreement.
As director of Education, Keegan said Kirkpatrick will be responsible for curriculum, instruction and assessment, career and technical education, cyber education and federal programs.
"Daphne supervises student registration, home school students, students who received English as a second language and students who are eligible for reading services," Keegan said. "She will work collaboratively with our local universities for student teacher and student intern placements."
Girton will oversee Special Education programs, gifted education, service agreements, individualized health plans, guidance counseling, nursing, school psychologists and student assistance programs.
"Catherine is also our suicide prevention officer and school safety and security officer, as mandated through Act 44 legislation," Keegan explained. "She writes and provides oversight to all Safe School grants... She actively responds to Safe to Say Something calls and any gaggle of reports we receive that are related to compromised life and safety."
As co-principal, Bergey will assume responsibility for the Milton Cyber Education program and auxiliary high school.
The board approved the 2020-2021 budget, which sets expenses at $35.9 million, revenue at $34.6 million and draws the $1.3 million deficit from the district's $4 million fund balance.
The budget includes a 1.8% tax decrease for property owners in the Northumberland County portion of the district, and a 2.5% increase for Union County property owners in the district.
"Overall, the Milton Area School District is actually levying a smaller total property tax than we did for the 2019-2020 budget," Derrek Fink, the district's business administrator, explained prior to the meeting. "However, we are required by school code to rebalance between counties based on DCED's tax equalization."
According to information provided by Fink, assessed value of Northumberland County properties in the district is based on 100% of the market value in 1972, the last time a reassessment took place in the county.
Assessed value of Union County properties in the district is based on 100% of the market value in 2006.
"Because of the differences in assessed value determination, state law requires the tax equalization process," the information said.
The 2020-2021 tax rates are based on the 2018 market value provided by the State Tax Equalization Board (STEB), according to the information provided by Fink.
In the Milton Area School District, 2018 market values are as follows: Northumberland County, $579 million; and Union County, $293.4 million.
"The State Tax Equalization Board is utilizing 2018 market value information," the information provided by Fink said. "This reflects the assessment changes that were recorded in Union County. The updating of property values through this reassessment results in an increased share of taxes for residents in Union County."
"Many people have deemed this the most difficult budgeting time for school districts in a lifetime," Fink said. "We have done what we could to account for the unexpected by there are many unknowns ahead."
In order to assist taxpayers through uncertain times, Fink said the board passed a motion to extend the face-value period of district property taxes through Dec. 31.
"This will eliminate the 10% penalty for any taxes paid in full by the end of the calendar year," Fink explained. "We expect this will save our taxpayers between $40,000 and $50,000 between our two counties."
Per the terms of the board motion, taxes paid in full by Aug. 31 will be eligible for a 2% discount. Taxes paid after Aug. 31, but before Jan. 1, will be collected at face value.
Tax payments received after Jan. 1 will still be subject to a 10% delinquent penalty.
The board also approved keeping meal rates the same for the 2020-2021 school year as the 2019-2020 school year, with rates as follows: Elementary lunch, $2; middle and high school lunch, $2.25; elementary breakfast, free; and middle and high school breakfast, 85-cents.
Brycen Trapane, a first-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named May Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The following students were also recognized during the meeting: Kenley Captuo, Rotary Student of the Month; and Kylie Roup, Outstanding Senior.
Monica Johnson, the high school guidance secretary, was named the Panther Pride award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.