Montour Preserve use triples

WASHINGTONVILLE — With multiple residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley cooped up inside of their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to outdoor recreation for some relief.
As residents are turning to the outdoors, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said the Montour Preserve has experienced triple the normal use over the last two weeks.
"In 2017 and 2018 at this time of year, we typically had 50 people on an average weekday (utilizing the preserve)," he said. "Weekends, it was more like 100 to 150."
Over the last two weeks, he estimates 150 people have been using the preserve on weekdays, with 300 individuals there on weekends.
"At the preserve, we've been very, very pleased," Stoudt said. "Almost everyone has done a very good job maintaining social distancing."
He noted that the preserve's visitor center has been closed since March and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
"In mid March, we had also made the decision to close the restrooms," Stoudt said. "We were following the leads of the state parks and the state forests."
However, as usage of the preserve started to increase MARC reevaluated the decision to close the restrooms.
"We really quickly realized we were having sanitary problems in the parking lots, at the trail heads," Stoudt said. "We can't allow that sort of problem to develop."
The restrooms were subsequently reopened, with instructions on usage posted at the door. Only one person is permitted inside the restrooms at a time, with those using the facilities advised to use their heels to open stall doors.
"We opened them on a trial basis, hoping it would work out," Stoudt said. "We were very, very pleased... People are very grateful the restrooms have been opened."
He also noted that fishing from the shore, hiking from the trails and having a picnic is permitted at the Montour Preserve.
However, he said those having a picnic are advised to bring their own lawn chairs or a blanket and refrain from using the picnic pavilions.
"We really do appreciate that the people who use the preserve have been getting the message about maintaining social distancing," Stoudt said. "As long as they do so, we have no intention of closing Montour Preserve.
"It means a lot to see how much our parks and trails mean to everybody," he continued. "Many people are visiting the parks. It's a good spot for your physical or mental well being."
In addition to the Montour Preserve, MARC also manages the Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park and the North Branch Canal Trail.
Two weeks ago, Stoudt said a vehicle drove through a field at the Hess Recreation Area in Mahoning Township.
"They tore it up pretty badly," Stoudt said, adding that repairs have not been made as the ground has been too wet.
Problems have also arisen in a skate park at the Hess Recreation Area.
Stoudt said both MARC and the Mahoning Township Police have been encouraging those using the skate park to practice social distancing.
"Monday afternoon, roughly 30 kids and young adults were using the site," he said. "They didn't necessarily disperse as requested."
As a result, the skate park was closed. Anyone found using the site will be asked to leave or be cited.
