MILTON — With lines of thunderstorms sweeping across the region Friday evening, a candlelight vigil attracted dozens paying homage to a date which marks a significant moment in U.S. history.
The vigil was organized by a group of seven friends from Milton who launched an effort — “If Not Us, Then Who?” — in the days following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The location of the vigil was moved from the area of the Milton Moose Family Center to Lincoln Park, at the intersection of Broadway and Front streets, where a gazebo provided cover from potential inclement weather. However, the rain held off for the bulk of the vigil, which was attended by approximately 100 people.
Frank Manzano, one of the organizers, said prior to the vigil that June 19 — also known as Juneteenth — was the perfect date to hold the event.
“It’s a vigil to respect our fallen brothers and sisters... and to pray for future lives,” Manzano said. “The lives that have been lost will not be lost... We are going to honor everyone on June 19... We are looking to spread awareness about what Juneteenth is.”
He also recounted the history of Juneteenth, noting that on Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
“That was supposed to free all slaves,” Manzano said.
However, he noted that the communication tools were not in place to spread the word across the country that all slaves were declared free.
More than two years later — on June 19, 1865 — Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War was over and slaves were now free. That was the first time those in Galveston had learned that slaves were declared free.
“Up until this point, not all slaves were free,” Manzano said. “That’s a day that should be remembered, in American history... As a minority in this country, there are very few events, especially national holidays, that are important in our fight.”
He also noted that early June is remembered for the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
From May 31 through June 1, 1921, 36 people were killed and 800 admitted to hospitals after mobs of white residents attacked black residents and business owners in Tulsa.
Nisan Trotter, a Lewisburg businessman and former standout football player at Bucknell University, opened Friday’s vigil with a prayer and words of encouragement. Kareem Williams spoke on the Emancipation Proclamation.
Manzano, prior to the event, said the efforts of “If Not Us, Then Who?” have grown since first holding a protest three weeks ago in Milton.
“We were angry and upset,” Manzano said. “We learned to channel that anger to educate people, make them realize what we’re fighting for. That’s more important than screaming and yelling.
“When you educate someone, they can understand where you’re coming from. If they’re just yelling and yelling, there won’t be a lot of listening.”
Between 150 and 200 people attended the Milton protest. One week later, Manzano said an estimated 600 people attended a similar protest in Mifflinburg.
“We have to keep this going,” Manzano said. “People are looking to us to make a real change in our community. That’s what we are dedicated to doing.”
Last week in Lewisburg, Manzano estimated 1,100 people turned out for a protest there.
“Man, it is literally the most humbling, amazing, most ridiculous feeling,” he said. “We never expected to cause this much ruckus, in a good way.”
Manzano and Williams both want the community to understand why protests are taking place, both locally and across the country.
“What we’re trying to do is build a future for my children, where we’re all truly equal,” Manzano said. “The way that we interact with each other, I want everyone to be treated with the same kind of respect, the equality the fair skin has seen.”
“We have goals we want to accomplish,” Williams said. “We want people to get out and vote. We want people to educate themselves. We want to see people of color in positions of power in our community.”
He said the effort is also about bringing people together.
“We are trying to get people to open up their hearts,” Williams said. “You don’t have to agree with everything we stand for. Open your hearts and your minds.”
Manzano also said that while protestors speak about defunding police, that does not mean eliminating police.
“We are trying to redistribute where the money’s going,” he said. “We want to invest in our communities, invest in our people... We are still looking for more funding for our schools, our hospitals, our services and our infrastructure.”
Williams said each of the founders of the “If Not Us, Then Who?” movement have had some form of racism directed at them while growing up in Central Pennsylvania.
“We take this very personal,” he said. “This is why we show our emotion when we speak.”
Williams doesn’t want any minority to end up in the same situation which Floyd found himself in.
“We don’t want it to be us next,” he said. “We know it can happen. It’s any person of color, at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Manzano, listed the founders of “If Not Us, Then Who?” as himself, Tony Manzano, Raf Rodriguez, Xavi Rodriguez, Kareem Williams, Keayon Williams and Brandon Rogers.
The group will be participating in a protest scheduled for 6:30 this evening in Selinsgrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.