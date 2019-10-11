Fall festival
LEWISBURG — The fourth annual Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg.
The event will include free games, a hayride, pie-baking contest and food available for purchase.
The entertainment schedule includes: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Heart to Hand Ministries with Woody Wolfe; 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., Alex Cooke, “Y’All Need Country Music”; and 3 to 5 p.m., Soulmanna.
Lewisburg announces tree trimming collections
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg will conduct its curbside collection of tree trimmings Monday through Friday.
This is a one-time event which will follow the street maintenance schedule.
Tree trimmings should be bundled and no larger than two inches in diameter and four feet in length. All other tree trimmings can be taken to the brush pile at the Wolfe Field Complex, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays off St. Anthony Street.
