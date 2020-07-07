WATSONTOWN — As a line of cars streamed into the Watsontown Memorial Park Monday, July 6, JA Babay walked up to each car, handed a small information packet into the windows and asked how many lunches the occupants needed.
Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, said she volunteers with Kids’ Cafe each Monday.
The cafe, operated by the Watsontown United Methodist Church, recently resumed its annual yearly tradition of providing free lunches throughout the summer to area children in need.
The lunches are distributed at 11:30 a.m. each Monday and Wednesday in the park.
Carol Parker, who coordinates Kids’ Cafe, said the program is now in its eighth year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the format for Kids’ Cafe is vastly different this year than previous years.
In previous years, children came to the park with their families daily and were provided with lunch and various activities.
This year, she said the lunches are provided two days per week in a “grab and go” format.
While parents and guardians primarily drive to the park to pick up the lunches for the children, walk-ins are accepted. Parker stressed that children must be in attendance when the adults come for the lunches.
On Mondays, each child receives two days worth of lunches. Three days worth of lunches are provided on Wednesdays. Each child also receives a quart of milk both days.
While hot lunches were provided previous years, Parker said cold lunches are being given out this year as it’s easier to keep the food fresh for several days.
Although the pandemic has changed the format of the program, Parker said it was important for the church to continue Kids’ Cafe.
“A lot of children look forward to this,” she said. “We did a lot of special days other years. That’s just not possible this year.”
While theme-day activities were offered in previous years, Parker said that will continue to some extent this year. Mothers from the community have volunteered to provide treat bags, which will be distributed several times throughout the summer.
Those bags will be created in keeping with certain themes, such as Halloween.
This year, Kids’ Cafe started serving lunches Wednesday, July 1, and will continue doing so until mid August.
As the program just started for the year, Parker said it’s been difficult to gauge how many children will be showing up for lunches each day.
“We started out preparing 100 (daily lunches),” she said. “We cut back to 70 this week... Until we get a (consistent) number, it’s hard to determine how many we’ll need (each day).”
Parker stressed that leftover food will not be thrown out.
“The leftovers, we take to (Warrior Run Manor),” she said. “if we can repurpose something, we will.”
About a dozen volunteers — six who prepare the food and six who help on site — are regularly involved with Kids’ Cafe.
On Mondays, lunches are prepared for distribution at the church.
On Tuesdays, volunteers meet at the church to prepare the meals for the remainder of the week.
Parker noted that volunteers from other churches also help with the distribution of the lunches.
In previous years, Babay said she would visit Kids’ Cafe with library-themed activities.
“I used to do a book exchange,” she said. “Now I’m not able to do that (due to the coronavirus pandemic).”
Instead, she still attends on Mondays to assist with the lunch distribution.
“We help pass out the items,” Babay said.
Although she can’t offer a book exchange, she does provide items for the children.
“I bring some sort of reading material,” Babay said.
On Monday, July 6, she was handing a coloring sheet with facts about Pennsylvania for children to enjoy.
Parker said community support for Kids’ Cafe is appreciated.
For details on donating to the program, visit the church website, watsontownumc.org.
