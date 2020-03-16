ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities is advising customers it is prepared to maintain reliable electric service through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Those we serve in central and eastern Pennsylvania depend on us and we’ll continue to deliver for them,” said PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin. “Efforts over the past decade to develop a more reliant, resilient and smarter grid, coupled with effective pandemic planning and emergency management, will help us weather this health crisis. We have the backs of our customers and communities."
PPL has already taken steps — including suspending all international business travel and nonessential domestic business travel — to limit potential employee exposure to the coronavirus. Other measures include limiting public and contractor access to PPL buildings.
The company is taking the following steps to limit physical interactions with customers:
• Employees and contractors have suspended non-critical repair work on service meters and metering equipment if that work requires contact with the customer or the general public.
• Employees and contractors also are suspending any work that involves entry into a customer’s premises, except for meter repair issues that can be performed without customer or other social contact.
The state Public Utility Commission on Friday, March 13, ordered all utilities to stop service cutoffs for nonpayment during the pandemic. It also encouraged utilities to restore service to customers whose service was recently disconnected, to the extent they can do so safely. PPL is complying with those directives. It will continue to disconnect service as requested by customers who are moving, or when necessary for safety reasons.
The utility also stands ready to assist with the pandemic’s expected economic impact on customers, including small businesses.
PPL reminds customers of the availability of payment assistance programs for income qualified customers and other bill services like budget billing, changing a bill due date, and more. It will be standing up teams to help, especially for small businesses which may need assistance recovering.
Information on PPL’s assistance programs can be found at pplelectric.com/billhelp.
PPL is following emergency management and pandemic plans in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health department, and others. It is continually monitoring updates from these health organizations and is in regular contact with utility trade groups like the Edison Electric Institute.
