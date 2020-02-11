Dr. Michael Gerst is the chairman of emergency services for UPMC in the Susquehanna region and the medical director of the Emergency Department at UPMC Williamsport. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his emergency medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center. Dr. Gerst is board certified in emergency medicine and is a member of the American College of Emergency Medicine, PA American College of Medicine, and the American Osteopathic Association.