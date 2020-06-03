No COVID cases reported at NCJ

SUNBURY — There have been no cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Northumberland County Jail, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.
Kovach reported during Wednesday's Northumberland County Prison Board meeting that procedures put in place as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to be followed for the foreseeable future.
He noted that if the county moves from the yellow to green phase of virus recovery that will have no impact on the prison's operations. The prison is following guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Kovach explained some of the procedures put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic both during and following Wednesday's meeting.
Prior to the pandemic, he said new inmates would be placed into isolation for three to four days upon arrival at the prison. During that period, inmates would undergo medical testing and related evaluations.
Now, Kovach said new inmates spend 14 days in isolation before being released into the general population.
While new inmates are not automatically tested for COVID-19, they are evaluated for potential exposure to or symptoms of the virus. Testing is conducted as warranted, Kovach said.
He noted that some inmates have been tested for COVID-19, although he did not know the exact number and stressed there have been no positive test results.
Kovach explained to the board that attorneys are permitted to meet with inmates as the situations warrant. Inmates are still permitted to have one free phone call, and one video visit per week.
Currently, he said the prison population is comprised of 150 male inmates and 18 females. The high for May was 182, and the low was 165.
In April, the high was 252 on April 1, while the low was 170 on April 3. Kovach credited the courts, as well as the probation department and local law enforcement for working to bring down the prison population due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
President Judge Charles Saylor announced on April 14 that the prison population had been reduced by 32% through the release of non-violent offenders who were being held on detainers, waiting for bail modification or close to their minimum date for release.
Saylor announced during Wednesday's meeting that the prison board will not be meeting at the Northumberland County Jail for the foreseeable future, in order to mitigate the potential exposure of COVID-19 to inmates.
Wednesday's meeting was to have been held at the jail, but was moved to the government center in Sunbury.
Kovach thanked Saylor for not holding the meetings at the prison.
"I don't want to risk bringing anything into the jail that will affect our staff and inmates," he said.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano praised Kovach and his staff for their work throughout the pandemic.
Following the meeting, Kovach said the nationwide protests which have been occurring since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota have had no impact on the Northumberland County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.