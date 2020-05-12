MIFFLINBURG — Monday was a day for a triumphant return home for a Mifflinburg man.
Robert Maurer, 82, was discharged from Evangelical Community Hospital and driven to his Market Street home after a successful battle against COVID-19. He was accompanied by his wife Doloras and carloads of well-wishers.
Daughter Amy Jo Adams drove both her parents, escorted by Mifflinburg Police for the final leg. Maurer has lived in the home, which was decorated for the occasion, since 1963.
Adams said Mauer was admitted April 9 and spent the 32 days which followed recovering from the virus.
“It has been a marathon,” Adams said. “He has a lot of preexisting conditions. Diabetes, congestive heart failure, vascular Parkinson’s. Now they are taking a look at that again because of some of the things going on.”
Adams said the situation in the first two weeks seemed hopeless.
Her dad took a turn for the better by the end of April. Yet there were other challenges which included finding a place for continued rehab.
“Placement is hard because nursing homes with COVID-positive patients are a little hard (to find) right now,” Adams said. “Evan was fantastic. They have an acute rehab clinic there. They were able to get him up to do rehab. They brought him back.”
Adams was going to all of her dad’s appointments and was familiar the specifics of what he went through. She noted Maruer declined assistance with a respirator.
Adams said returning home was a little surreal.
“I just never thought he’d be here again,” she said. “It’s just great knowing he is sitting in his char right now, doing absolutely nothing.”
Adams said her dad’s survival was a miracle, considering he also had stroke symptoms.
Through almost all of it, she said he took hold of a curious incentive.
“Chocolate cake with peanut butter icing and Middleswarth chips. That is what he fought for this whole time,” Adams said. “From day five until today (he said), ‘Am I getting chocolate cake with peanut butter icing and am I getting Middleswarth?’”
Adams concluded the most vulnerable members of the community, such as her dad, needed the most protection and help.
