LEWISBURG — Maggie Roat, from Troop 60359 in New Berlin, has been delivering Girl Scout cookies to staff members at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
This time of year is typically the time when you see booths outside various businesses, distributing the cookies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania have suspended in-person booths indefinitely.
Maggie’s troop, as well as other troops, have a lot of cookies to sell but no way to sell them. So she came up with the idea to contact local businesses and representatives and ask if they would sponsor cases to be donated to the staff working at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“I just wanted a way to thank them and let them know they are supported,” Roat said.
With the help of her mom, Mindy Roat, cookies were delivered to the hospital and the hospital staff were thankful. Several businesses including Mifflinburg Lumber, Bing’s Autobody, Trutt’s Pharmacy, Roupp Funeral Home and an anonymous business as well as Rep. David Rowe (R-85) all sponsored cases to be donated. If you or your business would like to sponsor a case, message Mindy via Facebook or email her at mroat1978@gmail.com.
