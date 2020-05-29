SELINSGROVE — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) encouraged citizens who have received pre-paid debit cards rather than paper stimulus checks to read the instructions which come with them.
The $1,200 payments from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus) Act have been dispersed via Visa-style cards to people who have no direct deposit information on file with the government. About 4 million Americans have received them in unmarked envelopes.
Some complained they look like promotional items or junk mail.
"We've been hearing a lot about this," said Jason Gottesman, a Keller spokesman. "People should not throw these cards away. There is a fee that comes with replacing them.
"There have been a lot of people who have gotten these cards who have felt it was a scam and thrown them away, only to find out it is not."
Keller suggested constituents call the district office in Williamsport at 570-322-3961 and be walked through the process. Social media and the district newsletter have also been used to get the word out that the debit cards were indeed legitimate.
Similarly, questions over the amount of stimulus payments should be referred to the District office. Though many people have received the full $1,200, some have not received that amount.
"If you earn over $75,000 as an individual or or you earn over $150,000 as a married couple, the payment is reduced because it is assumed that you don't need as much help," Keller said. "There is a reduction of about $100 you are over the $75,000 or $150,000 as a married couple."
Keller had some misgivings for how state government has handled the coronavirus crisis, notably the waiver process and how press conferences were handled. The daily briefing, he felt, should have had time devoted to open rather than submitted questions.
Keller suggested Gov. Tom Wolf work more closely with the General Assembly and county commissioners. He was optimistic that less restrictive conditions would soon be authorized more widely through the district.
"I always like to be out and learn what people are going and seeing what is going on and being helpful," Keller said. 'I'm looking forward to being able to put this behind us, so we can get back to the way things were with our great economy and wonderful people."
