This week, a series of random racing thoughts to wrap up the 2019 season.
I really like IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and NASCAR racer Daniel Suarez. However, to hear either driver say they were surprised to lose their respective rides just doesn’t wash with me.
Suarez had a one-year contract with Stewart-Haas Racing and everyone knew Cole Custer was waiting in the wings to move up to the Cup series. Suarez claims to have secured millions of dollars in sponsorship for the 2020 season, but knew he didn’t have quite enough. For him to say he was surprised Custer will be replacing him just doesn’t sound right.
I do think he has talent and I’m glad he’s maintained a positive relationship with team co-owner Tony Stewart. However, I’m just not sure Suarez has what it takes to compete in NASCAR’s top series.
If he doesn’t land in the No. 32 car, which will receive Stewart-Haas backing in 2020, Suarez will likely drive for a top Xfinity series team, possible Richard Childress Racing or maybe even the Stuart-Haas team. If that happens, he will be an Xfinity championship contender.
From the time Sam Schmidt’s team announced it would be switching from Honda to Chevy power as a result of its merger with the McLaren team, Hinchcliffe was expected to move elsewhere as he’s received some backing from Honda for years. It was a foregone conclusion by many that Hinchcliffe would not drive for the Chevy-powered Schmidt-McLaren team. Like with Suarez, it doesn’t add up for Hinchcliffe to say he was surprised to learn that two young drivers — Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew — will be driving for the Schmidt-McLaren team.
At this point in the season, there are few options left for Hinchcliffe to land a full-season drive. I expect he’ll compete only in the Indy 500 and the Toronto street race in his native Canada.
Elsewhere in the racing world, I find it interesting that JR Motorsports announced recently that Daniel Hemric will run a partial season with the team. JR Motorsports has served as somewhat of a developmental team for Hendrick Motorsports over the years. At the same time, I have for the last couple of seasons been comparing Hemric to Jimmie Johnson, who won only once in Xfinity competition but developed into a seven-time Cup champion.
With Johnson announcing he will retire at the end of the 2020 season, could Hemric be the man being groomed to take his place? He would be the perfect Hendrick driver, and someone I believe has star power, just like Johnson.
It may be the auto racing “off season” but there’s still plenty of action to follow in the coming months.
Formula E kicks off its 2020 season with a doubleheader this weekend in the streets of Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The series also races Jan. 19 in Santiago, Chile.
The Formula 1 season wraps up Dec. 1 at the elegant Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dahabi. Lewis Hamilton has already clinched the championship.
Dec. 8 marks the annual Snowball Derby, a late-model short track race contested each year in Pensacola, Fla. Past winners include Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones.
The indoor Chili Bowl midget races — which NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell annually compete in — is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Tulsa, Okla.
The World Endurance Championship sports car series has two races coming up over the next several months. That division races Dec. 14 in Bahrain and Feb. 1 in Sao Palo, Brazil.
The big-league U.S. racing season kicks off Jan. 25-26 with the annual running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Kyle Busch will be racing in the GT Daytona division in that race.
