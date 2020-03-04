PICTURE ROCKS — Emergency medical responders arrived early Tuesday at a home along Mount Zion Hill Road in Penn Township, Lycoming County, to discover two dead and two children still in the home.
State Police At Montoursville reported the incident took place around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 765 Mount Zion Hlll Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County. Mount Zion Hill Road is located just east of Picture Rocks and north of Hughesville.
Troopers said emergency responders arrived at the home following a medical emergency call placed to 911. Entry was made at the home and a 9-year-old boy was found watching television in the living room of the home.
As emergency responders walked through the residence, Wesley Travis Minier, 36, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Minier was described by police as the person who made the 911 call.
Upon further investigation, Kristin Paige Walter, 29, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound, troopers reported.
The 9 year old and another child, a 6-year-old girl were removed from the residence and Lycoming County Children and Youth responded to the scene. Also responding were officials with the coroner’s office.
Troopers said the investigation remains open.
Published reports indicate Minier was scheduled to plead guilty in Lycoming County in two drug cases stemming from alleged drug sales over a year ago. He allegedly sold hydrocodone pills to an informant in August 2018, charges brought by state police, and allegedly sold percocet pills to an informant in December 2018 in Muncy, charges brought by the county’s drug unit.
