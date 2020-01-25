MILTON — First Lt. Amos Rhoads, of Milton, was killed in a brave advance on Confederate troops June 27, 1863, in Shelbyville, Tenn., when many area veterans serving with the famed 7th Pa. Cavalry were in heated battle during the Civil War.
Rhoads was the great-great-uncle of Fred A. Wertman, of Milton, whose family has a rich history of combat in the Civil War. His great-grandfather, Capt. John McKinley Rhoads, served with the 5th Pa. Reserves and another grandfather, Henry Fauver, spent three years in the Army of the Potomac, and fought at Gettysburg.
Amos, the son of Samuel and Mary Rhoads and eldest of eight children, was a member of Company B with the 7th Pa. Cavalry, which had received orders to attack entrenchments of enemy troops at Shelbyville.
A Confederate soldier explained the advance as being in columns of four and at a steady gallop. Members of the cavalry advanced at a full gallop and deployed into line of battle, fanning out with only the sound of the horses’ galloping audible, he noted.
Rebel troops opened up on them at 50 yards, then retreated. A detachment of 225 men, including Rhoads, were ordered to pursue the retreating Confederates into the town of Shelbyville, where a thousand troops with four cannons, were entrenched.
The 7th, supported by two infantry regiments, forced most of the enemy troops to surrender, however a pocket of rebels holed up in a railway station and adjacent structure. Rhoads and his company attacked the men from behind, forcing them out, and in the ensuing firefight, four enlisted men and two officers, one of whom was Rhoads, were killed.
Col. William Sipes, commander of the 7th, praised the troops who had “yielded up their lives gallantly as ever soldiers fell in a cause.”
Amos’ wife, Anna, upon hearing of her husband’s death and interment in Tennessee, immediately traveled from Central Pennsylvania to Nashville, where she had him disinterred and brought back to Williamsport for burial.
Wertman, who portrays his grandfather Capt. John M. Rhoads, of the 5th Pa. Reserves, researched his family history and wanted to know more about Amos. He had information pertaining to the service of much of his family, but details regarding Amos’ service were a bit more elusive.
“I wanted to find his grave and no one knew where he was,” said Wertman, who knew the history of his wife’s attempts to have him buried locally.
“When the war broke out, he joined the 90-day Army, then came home and married Anne,” said Wertman.
Wertman’s work sifting through documents, books and more paid off, and he found Amos’ final resting spot in a small, private cemetery in Williamsport.
“The headstone was in terrible, terrible condition,” said Wertman. “I made up my mind to do something and started the process of getting a new headstone.”
A member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, he began his quest and eventually secured a new stone. A special ceremony, involving the SUVCW was held in September 2015, to dedicate the stone. In addition to the sons group, Wertman and his sister, Carol Water, were in attendance.
John McKinley Rhoads
John was wounded in the bloody Battle of the Wilderness, west of Fredericksburg, Va., in May 1864. It was the first battle pitting Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The battle claimed some 5,000 men and more than 28,000 casualties were reported. John was one of 17,600 casualties on the Union side.
John, who was promoted from 1st lieutenant to captain, commanded H Company.
Once he was wounded, he was sent to Washington to recuperate, Wertman noted. He married and later worked for the Erie Railroad. He lived in Sunbury a while, before returning to Milton. His wife, Jennie, was from Lewisburg and was a close friend of the famed Mathewsons, Christy and Jane. Christy served in World War I and was a member of the original class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
