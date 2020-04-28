Milton unsure when recycling center may reopen

MILTON — Milton Borough's recycling center remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and borough officials are unsure when the center may reopen.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said items collected at the center are taken to Lycoming County Resource Management, which is currently closed due to the pandemic.
"We have nowhere to take the boroughs (recycling) roll-off containers until Lycoming County Resource Management reopens," Novinger said.
She remains in contact with Lycoming County in order to try to get a better idea on when that center may reopen.
Novinger said Milton is also formulating ideas on procedures which could be put in place at the Milton center in order to best accommodate what is expected to be high volumes of material being dropped off at the center when it reopens.
Lycoming County Resource Management has announced it has established two sites where recyclable material can be dropped off by members of the community at large.
Recyclables can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the following locations: Lycoming Mall parking lot, 300 Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy; and Jersey Shore Area High School parking lot, 701 Cemetery St., Jersey Shore.
Acceptable items include: Cardboard, which must be broken down; clear, brown and green glass bottles and jars; plastic bottles and jars; tin/steel cans; aluminum cans; and newspapers, office paper, magazines, chipboard and junk mail.
Plastic bags cannot be accepted.
Resource management staff will be on hand to help direct traffic, but will not handle any material.
Those who visit the sites are asked to wear masks while there.
Novinger also noted that the borough has received no updates on the potential future of the ACF Industries facility.
On Nov. 8, The Standard-Journal first reported speaking to two ACF employees who said they received a letter stating the plant would be closing its doors on Dec. 31.
Officials from the ACF Industries plant in Milton and at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles, Mo., did not respond to The Standard-Journal’s multiple requests for comment.
During the Nov. 13 Milton Borough Council meeting, Mayor Ed Nelson said he received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ACT (WARN) letter from ACF notifying the borough that approximately 148 workers at ACF’s Milton facility would be permanently laid off.
Two days later, then borough council President Jason Budman said he spoke via phone with ACF officials, who listed the cost of operating the Milton facility as a driving factor in the decision to lay off the employees.
Economic conditions were also listed as a driving factor, most notably a lack of orders for new railcars to be manufactured.
