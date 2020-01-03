LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School students will be attending the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show as FFA (Future Farmers of America) members for the first time.
But they will not be competing this year according to Van Wagner, FFA advisor. Lewisburg FFA was chartered about a year ago and Wagner said their trip would be exploratory. It would allow the students to experience the event first hand.
Most of Wagner’s students, representing grades nine through 12, have not attended the Farm Show before.
They have been especially excited about being FFA members.
“This is the first year my seniors are eligible for millions of dollars in FFA scholarships for college,” Wagner noted. “Students have competed in contests with other schools in tractor driving, job application skills and wildlife. The wildlife contest was especially exciting because Lewisburg hosted with the help of Milton High School’s FFA.”
Wagner, also LAHS environmental science teacher, said there is great educational value in having an officially chartered FFA chapter at the high school.
“This club exposes students to real-world situations they will face as they pursue college and career paths related to environmental science and agriculture,” he added. “It (also) builds leadership skills. They become stronger public speakers and leaders.”
The Pennsylvania Farm Show food court will be open from noon to 9 p.m. today at the Farm Show Complex 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. The entire show will be open at 8 a.m. daily from Saturday to Saturday, Jan 11. Daily closing will be at 9 p.m. except for Sunday when the show will close at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11 when it will close at 5 p.m.
Visit www.farmshow.pa.gov for more information.
