MILTON — Officials with ACF Industries expect a round of layoffs which began at the plant in October to be permanent, according to information filed with the Department of Labor and Industry.
The Standard-Journal reported on Friday speaking to two ACF employees who said they received a letter Thursday stating the plant will be closing its doors on Dec. 31.
The Department of Labor and Industry on Friday issued an update to an Aug. 14 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed by ACF.
The latest update states 148 employees will be impacted by layoffs.
The department released a letter dated Nov. 6, signed by ACF President and CEO Michael Farmakis and addressed to the department as well as Milton Mayor Ed Nelson.
Nelson on Friday afternoon said he has not yet received the letter in the mail.
In the letter, Farmakis states layoffs which were initially expected to impact 63 employees started on Oct. 14.
“Based on recent developments, we expect that these layoffs will be permanent and will ultimately affect approximately 148 individuals,” the letter said. “The classifications affected by layoff will essentially be all inclusive.”
Officials at the ACF Industries plant in Milton and at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles, Mo., have not returned messages left by The Standard-Journal for comment.
A representative from the United Steelworkers Union Press Association Coordinators said he would have a director return a request for comment. A director has also not responded to the request for comment.
ACF had a major cutback in 2009, when the company laid off most of its 300 workers.
Union officials confirmed in 2012 that an agreement had been reached for the plant to resume operation in 2013. ACF officials said at that time that over 300 employees would be called back to work at the facility.
Former Gov. Tom Corbett visited Milton in June 2013 and announced that ACF received $483,000 in state funding from the Governor’s Action Team. The funds were used for machinery and equipment purchases, as well as employee training.
ACF Industries has roots in Milton dating back to 1864, according to “Chronicles and Legends of Milton” by George Venios. It was founded as Milton Car Works and owned by Murray, Dougal and Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.