DANVILLE — The Giant Company has made a $50,000 donation to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital.
“We are grateful for this generous gift from the Giant Company during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, chief philanthropy officer of Geisinger Health Foundation. “Giant’s Family Foundation has supported our pediatrics services at Geisinger for more than 20 years and, at this unprecedented time, we are thankful for this donation to help equip our caregivers in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”
The Giant Company announced a total of $250,000 in donations to five hospitals including, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Children’s Hospital, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
