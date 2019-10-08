DANVILLE — A 19-year-old Limerick man has died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, from injuries sustained in a crash early Friday morning along I-80 east near the rest area in Liberty Township, Montour County.
State Police At Milton reported Monday that Curtis Mellville III was driving a Ford F150 eastbound just after 1 a.m. at mile marker 218 when the Ford crashed into the rear of a parked tractor trailer along the shoulder of the exit ramp.
Melville was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Geisinger, where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation into the crash continues, troopers noted.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Temur Davronov, 40, of Philadelphia, was not injured.
