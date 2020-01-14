Stored produce not impacted by fire

MILTON — Items being stored in the produce section of the Weis warehouse in the Milton Industrial Park were not damaged when smoke from a tractor-trailer fire poured into the building, according to an official with the company.
Dennis Curtin, director of Public Relations for Weis Markets, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal that a fire started just before 10 a.m. Friday in a suppliers’ truck, which was backed up to a produce section dock at the warehouse.
“The fire started at the tractor and spread to the trailer,” Curtin said. “The door at the receiving bay was damaged. While the fire did not get into the building, the smoke did. When the fire started, we evacuated the produce section.”
He said firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.
“The truck and trailer were severely damaged,” Curtin reported. “We ventilated the impacted section and then reopened it. All in, the produce section was closed for about 2 1/2 hours.”
Curtin said produce stored inside of the warehouse was not impacted by the fire.
“The smoke went to the ceiling,” he explained. “The USDA has inspected the facility.”
Curtin expressed thanks to firefighters for “their prompt response” to the incident.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said firefighters from his department, as well as Lewisburg, the Warrior Run area, White Deer Township and Potts Grove responded to the scene.
Derr said the trailer of the truck which caught on fire was filled with plantain and apples. He said firefighters had some difficulty accessing the trailer as it was locked into the dock.
“They had to cut some holes in the trailer, with a saw,” Derr said. “They went into the building and opened up the dock door to get into the rear (of the trailer).”
Curtin noted that there were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.