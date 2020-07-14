TURBOTVILLE — Dale Diehl jokes that he’s spent four hours volunteering his time over the past four years to assist with developing a park which pays homage to a former school building.
In reality, Diehl has spent countless hours spearheading an effort to create the Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park in Montour County.
The school, according to Diehl, was built in 1932 on a plot of land where the California Grange building is now located in Limestone Township, Montour County.
“It was utilized until 1975,” Diehl said, of the four-room school building.
Initially, the school housed students through eighth grade. In its later years, six grades attended the school, accommodating 60 to 80 students, Diehl said.
“(My stepfather W. George Strouse) was a head teacher here,” Diehl said. “He did the ground work and the janitorial cleaning... For quite a few years, he collected the lunch money.”
Strouse worked at the school from 1939 until he passed away in 1972. A 1964 Warrior Run graduate, Diehl attended classes at the Limestone Township school from 1951 to 1957.
“In its ending years, it became part of the Warrior Run School District,” he said, of the school.
Students from the Turbotville area were bussed to attend classes at the school as Diehl said there wasn’t room to accommodate the students in other area schools.
“When it was demolished by the Warrior Run School District... the roof leaked,” Diehl said, of the Limestone Township school. “It was in bad repair.”
Several years ago, Diehl was in attendance at the semi-annual Limestone Township Consolidated School reunion when those who were there started talking about the former school’s bell.
“That’s what prompted me to find out where the bell was, so a memorial could be put up,” Diehl said.
In the spring of 2016, Diehl purchased the bell at an auction held by the family of the late Wayne Appleman.
After the memorial featuring the bell was erected at the site of the former school building, Diehl and other volunteers pushed forward with efforts to further enhance the site. As a result, A Pathway of Memories was developed.
Through the project, individuals were able to purchase engraved bricks to be placed at the site, in honor or memory of individuals associated with the school.
In April, a new picnic pavilion was built in Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park. Recently, 387 bricks which were purchased through A Pathway of Memories were placed in slots in the floor of the pavilion.
Sharon Waltman attended the Limestone Township Consolidated School between 1964 and 1968 and has been involved with efforts to create the park.
She’s glad to see the site continuing to evolve.
“It’s a nice addition to our community,” Waltman said. “It’s a place kids can come and play and be safe.”
Diehl said it’s important to keep the memory of the school alive.
“All Limestone school kids matter,” he said.
He added that the park is being developed at the perfect location.
“It helps the community in the sense that the community right here doesn’t have a gathering place,” he said. “What we’re setting up here is to give the parents and children somewhere (to gather), like what they had with the school.”
The efforts to create and maintain the park have been carried out entirely by volunteers, including Diehl, Waltman and others.
For his Eagle Scout project, Thomas Royles crafted 12 picnic tables which have been placed in the pavilion. He was assisted throughout the project by fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 622 of Turbotville.
Royles and the scouts were assisting recently with placing the bricks inside the pavilion.
While 387 engraved bricks have been sold to date, Diehl said the pavilion can accommodate 516.
“We don’t want to stop at 516,” Diehl said. “We can make another pathway (to hold additional bricks).”
The 387 bricks were permanently put into place using a sealant. The remaining spaces were filled with blank bricks, which can be replaced with engraved ones as more are purchased.
Bricks can still be purchased for $35. Proceeds are used for upkeep and maintenance of the park. To order a brick, contact Diehl at 570-437-2380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.