Smith recalls tragic train crash

MILTON — Although he was just 5 years old at the time, an East Buffalo Township, Union County, man has lasting memories from being on the scene of a tragic 1945 train crash.
Tucker Smith read Saturday’s edition of The Standard-Journal with increased interest when saw a front-page story noting that Monday marked the 75th anniversary of a train crash which occurred near Milton.
Smith, who was 5 at the time of the crash, remembers going to the scene with his mother, Bertha.
According to an Associated Press news article from the time, at least 17 people were killed and 32 were injured when the 34th car of a freight train jumped the tracks, just south of Milton. That train fell on adjoining tracks and was struck by an oncoming Pennsylvania Railroad Dominion Express passenger train, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Buffalo, N.Y.
The crash occurred at around 1 a.m., after officials said the freight train had stopped in Milton and was moving at a “low rate of speed.” The passenger train was estimated to be traveling at 55 miles per hour.
“More that 200 persons were shaken up when the locomotive and the first six cars of the passenger train were derailed at Milton,” the article said. “Many of the passengers were trapped in the wreckage, where they remained until freed by railroad crews.”
In Saturday’s edition, Tom Reimensnyder, of Mifflinburg, said he was 13 years old and living in Milton when the crash occurred.
He climbed inside of one of the train’s baggage cars while helping to look for survivors.
While no humans were inside, Reimensnyder did find chickens.
“I handed chickens out, I remember that, to get them out of the way,” he recalled. “They let them run loose.”
Smith knows exactly what happened to some of those chickens.
“(My mother) collected between six and 12 chickens,” he said. “We brought them home. At that particular time, you were allowed to have chickens in the Borough of Lewisburg.
“We had a chicken house and we raised chickens,” Smith continued. “I’m pretty sure they were white Rhode Island-bred chickens.”
He doesn’t recall how he got to the crash scene, as he noted that his mother didn’t drive.
While he was only 5 at the time, Smith said he has always remembered being at the scene and seeing the wreckage.
“At the time, that accident was big news,” he said. “People were coming that were trying to help. They were trying to do something to save the people.”
Smith said he and his mother didn’t stay at the scene long. His grandfather, Ralph “Tucker” Smith, also responded to the scene.
“He lived on Shakespeare Avenue (in Milton) and worked at Clemens Machine Shop,” Smith said, of his grandfather. “He was a welder... He was called upon to come down (to the crash) and try to cut the people out that were trapped.”
He doesn’t recall his grandfather speaking about the crash often.
“The only time I ever heard him say anything about it, and I don’t know if it was a male or female, (he spoke about) a person that was killed at the scene,” Smith said. “They were cut in half.”
While Smith has memories of the crash, he hadn’t thought about it in quite some time, until he picked up Saturday’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
“I very vividly remember (the crash)... because of all the work trying to get everyone out,” he said. “It sort of left an impression on me, at that time... I forgot all about it until I saw it in the paper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.