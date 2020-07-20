MILTON — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton Rotary Club has completed a successful year by donating $15,208 to organizations in the Milton area during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
In addition, various groups were aided during service projects by Rotary volunteers, past president Tom Evans said.
Among its donations, the club gave $5,100 to the Rotary Foundation.
Contributions included: Vocational awards for Milton and Warrior Run school districts, $1,750; YMCA and YMCA Reading Room, $700; World Greatest Meal (Polio Plus), $320; Milton Harvest Festival Bike Race, $2,626; Selinsgrove Center Christmas Party, $326; Neighbors Helping Neighbors, $100; Hand Up Foundation, $300; Milton Salvation Army, $300; Milton Panther Packs food program, $300; Milton Panther Pantry, $200; Rotary Stay at Home Challenge, $150; Evangelical Community Hospital (COVID-19) $200; Love INC, $100; Team Cambodia, $100; Milton Borough flags for the Milton-West Milton Bridge, $244; dictionaries for Milton and Warrior Run students, $792; commencement awards for Milton and Warrior Run vocational students, $400; Milton Public Library, and Montgomery House Library, McEwensville, $200 each; Milton Area School District Caring Fund, $200; and Warrior Run School District Needy Fund, $200.
The club, under the organization of now-president Jeff Coup, volunteered for the annual Rotary District Pedals Out Polio event. The event raised more than $7,000. Other events which featured Rotary volunteers were Salvation Bell Ringing and packing for the Milton Panther Packs.
Club members also contributed gift cards for use by the Danville Ronald McDonald House.
