HARRISBURG — In its first report since Saturday, the state Department of Health reported 54 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, along with new deaths in Snyder and Lycoming counties.
Statewide, an increase of 150,812 cases was reported, bringing the statewide total to 150,812. Statewide, 48 deaths since Saturday have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,004 since March.
Confirmed new cases rose by 26 in Northumberland County, eight in Lycoming County, seven in Snyder and Union counties, four in Columbia County, two in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 822 cases (48 deaths)
• Columbia County, 826 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 593 cases (24 deaths)
• Union County, 434 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 216 cases (4 deaths)
• Montour County, 142 cases (5 deaths)
