BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will host an online lecture, Battle of Fire Support Base Ripcord, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
The lecture will be presented by Chris Brady, managing editor of The Standard-Journal and author of "Remembering Firebase Ripcord." The book draws on 200 veteran recollections to give respect to the battle.
Battle of Fire Support Base Ripcord was the last major engagement between U.S. forces and the People’s Army of Vietnam (PAVN). The battle lasted 23 days, from July 1 to July 23, 1970. Casualties escalated quickly, companies and platoons shrank with few replacements sent in. Fifty years later, this battle continues to be of interest to veterans, historians, and the public alike.
Brady has authored three Vietnam-era books and contributes weekly veterans’ stories to the newspaper, most of which have been compiled into collections. Sales from those books benefit local veterans’ organizations in Central Pennsylvania.
The lecture will be moderated by Tyler Gum, Pennsylvania Military Museum administrator. After the presentation, a brief question and answer session will take place. The online lecture will utilize the Zoom platform.
Registration is required and can be completed at www.pamilmuseum.org.
