Hundreds of students receiving lunches in Milton

MILTON — Although the doors to public schools in Pennsylvania are closed through Friday, March 27, meals are still being served at a brisk pace in the Milton Area School District.
On Friday, Milton Food Service Director/Wellness Coordinator Sharon Adami said the district applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Education in order to serve meals under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program.
Approval to operate the program, and therefore serve meals during the closure, was granted on Saturday.
"I worked Sunday to line up some staff to come in and help Monday, did inventories, secured deliveries, addressed perishable items to avoid huge food waste, released the sites and times for the breakfasts to be picked up," Adami said. "On Monday, we were off."
On the initial day of distribution, Adami prepared 380 lunches. That, however, proved to be too many as 139 were served.
The program has quickly grown from that number. On Wednesday, 209 were served.
"None of this is charged to the student account," Adami said. "We will be reimbursed for the breakfast and lunches through federal reimbursements funneled through the state," she said.
Although hundreds of children are being served through the program, Adami said the state reimbursement is key to making the program viable.
"(We are serving) a much lower number than we are used to serving when school is in session," she said. "My department will sustain a huge loss without our normal daily participation."
Adami credited her staff for their work in helping to prepare and serve the meals.
"The school Food Service staff has been an amazing team, pulling together despite their reservations about the virus to make sure our kids are fed and happy," she said.
The meals are being served on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the White Deer and Montandon elementary school buildings; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baugher Elementary School; and 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the high school.
Children must be present in order for the meals to be provided. Those picking up the meals should stay in their cars as meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car.
Parents are advised to not congregate at the pick-up site once the meals have been distributed.
On Fridays while school is closed, Adami said Panther Packs will be distributed to elementary students who participate in that program.
Panther Packs are free weekend meals provided for elementary students in need through a program operated by St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.
Panther Pantry bags are being provided on Fridays while school is closed to middle and high school students. The program provides weekend food items, and is supported by district staff and community members.
