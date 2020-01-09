LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross recently listed upcoming blood drives.
Drives are listed by county below.
Columbia County
• Noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Berwick YMCA, 231 W. Third St., Berwick
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bethany United Methodist Church, 116 Summerhill Ave., Berwick
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Millville Christian Church, 245 E. Main St., Millville
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
Lycoming County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Crossroads Community Church, 1454 S. Route 44, Jersey Shore
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Bayada Pediatrics, 209 E. Third St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Montoursville Presbyterian Church, 900 Elm St., Montoursville
• Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Clinton Township Fire Department, 2311 Route 54, Montgomery
• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Duboistown Fire Department, 2662 Euclid Ave., South Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company, 715 Northway Road, Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Hughesville Fire Hall, 26 N. Railroad St., Hughesville
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy
• Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Hillside Senior Living, 2725 Four Mile Drive, Montoursville
Northumberland County
• 1 to 6 this afternoon, United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., Elysburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Himmels Lutheran Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife
• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Anthony Township Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Middleburg Moose Lodge No. 1229, 235 Grand St., Middleburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Fremont Fire Company, 299 Mill Race Road, Mount Pleasant Mills
Sullivan County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Muncy Valley Fire Company, 11997 Route 42, Muncy Valley
Union County
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this afternoon, East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, American Red Cross, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg
