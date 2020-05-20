MILTON — Everyone has seen the lines – cars stretching miles waiting for food provided by a variety of organizations.
The Central Susquehanna Valley isn’t immune from individuals and families in need of food.
The HandUP Foundation in Milton is providing some of that needed food.
Usually in a bi-weekly distribution about 75 families take advantage of the food distribution. But that’s increasing to 350 to 400.
The Milton Rotary Club is helping during this time of need. The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
The HandUP Foundation is one of those organizations.
Because the club cannot hold a weekly luncheon meeting (12:15 p.m. Mondays at the New Columbia Bonanza) it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Milton Panther Pantry, and Greater Susquehanna YMCA, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
HandUP is in need of more contributions to stock the pantry. Donations may be made to HandUP Foundation, 262 Willow St., Milton, PA 17847.
