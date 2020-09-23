MILTON — Milton police have released few details on an incident which occurred late Monday night, resulting in a large contingent of emergency services personnel being called to the area of the Flying J Truck Stop along Route 254 in Turbot Township.
Milton Police Department Curt Zettlemoyer confirmed on Tuesday that the incident started when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop in the borough. He also confirmed that an arrest warrant was being issued for an unidentified individual allegedly involved in the incident.
According to emergency services radio communications, the incident started to unfold at around 10 p.m., with Officer Jason Engleman being heard reporting that three suspects were being held at gunpoint by police in the area of the truck stop. Shortly thereafter, Engleman reported that two suspects were in custody and one fled on foot.
Firefighters from Turbot Township were called to the scene due to a one-vehicle crash, apparently involving the suspects. Later in the night, firefighters from Milton and the Warrior Run area were called to the scene to provide additional lighting for police working in the area.
Zettlemoyer said officers were actively continuing their investigation into the incident on Tuesday.
