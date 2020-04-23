MIFFLINBURG — With everything else going on, imagine the anxiety of missing a beloved pet.
That was just what happened to the Weeder family and Jack in the last two-and-a-half months.
Katie Weeder explained that they live along Centennial Road in the rural Mifflinburg area. Their home, about one-half mile from Laurel Lodge, was near a rental cabin which will figure into the story of Jack.
The tale started on the morning of Monday, Feb. 10. Katie said her husband Mike let out Jack so the 5-year-old black lab mix could take care of business. Two of Jack’s puppies were also outdoors.
“Maybe two minutes they were out,” she said. “I looked out and the puppies were sitting. (Jack) was gone.”
Mike looked for Jack before work and Katie looked before she had a singing engagement at a funeral. But neither had any success and the sense that something was wrong began to take hold.
Katie said Jack sometimes wandered, but never for long. She posted his disappearance on Facebook that night and started to put up posters in the area.
Friends and neighbors from all over helped, Katie said. Some would message to say they would be in the area and they would continue to look.
“One of my daughter’s friends cancelled a doctor’s appointment to look for (Jack) with me,” Katie said. “We were probably about a week in.”
Union County Sheriffs, Mifflinburg Police and others also came out to help the Weeders. Many people continued to follow up in the weeks that followed.
The owner of the cabin near Laurel Lodge contacted Katie and said there was a second-hand report of a man at the previously mentioned cabin petting Jack the morning the dog went missing.
They concluded the man, who they tried to contact without success, may have just taken him.
The search of the area continued as the weeks went on. Katie said she was sometimes accompanied by Bryce, her 10-year-old son.
“We were both devastated,” she said. “We’d bawl and drive but we weren’t going to give up”
Police said to post that Jack was missing weekly if not more often. Jack was also on lost pet websites. The responses were frequent and hopeful but did not find Jack.
Katie put up another online post late last week. Finally, there was a message from a man who said, “I have your dog.”
Katie was skeptical but called back. But the man said he’d rented a cabin near Laurel Lodge and added, “I took him.”
Katie, Bryce and her daughter Laura drove the next day to Quakertown, Bucks County. It turned out that Jack, who Katie described as “maybe too friendly,” simply followed one of the renters inside as they were out having morning coffee.
“I guess they did ask someone out behind the cabin,” Katie said. “But no one had seen (Jack) before because he had never gone in that direction. So they just took him.”
Katie added that the man was saddened to give up Jack but knew it was the right thing to do. The reunion was wonderful and led to a good ride home.
On their return, Katie reflected upon the turn of events.
“I had never seen a community come together for a dog,” Katie added. “So many people cared about a complete stranger’s dog, and he got home safe.”
Katie has also taken calls from other owners of dogs which are missing. She has advised them to not give up.
