HARRISBURG - State data released Sunday showed nine new cases of COVID-19 were added in four local counties. Statewide, an increase of 511 cases was reported with 18 new deaths.
Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties each added two cases, while Snyder County saw its case count rise again, by three to 45. Union and Lycoming counties remained level.
Cases by county, along with death in parentheses, has been reported as follows:
