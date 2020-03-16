MILTON — Arthur's Pet Pantry will hold its sixth annual Bone Hunt from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Milton State Park.
The event will include vendors, food trucks and live music.
Only one person per dog will be allowed on the field for the hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.