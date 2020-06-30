SELINSGROVE — Troopers are seeking information related to the theft of three "Trump 2020" political signs from a Selinsgrove man.
State Police At Selinsgrove reported the incident took place between midnight and 10:03 a.m. June 27 at 1607 Route 204, Penn Township.
An unknown female driving a black Chevrolet Equinox on two occasions allegedly stopped in front of the residence of Wayne Brouse, 59, of Selinsgrove, where she removed three "Trump 2020" political signs valued at $20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
