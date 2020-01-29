NEW COLUMBIA — Over 30 White Deer Township residents filled the meeting room of their supervisors Tuesday night.
They were in solidarity with Shawn Waltman of New Columbia, who presented the board with a draft of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) he hoped they would consider and pass.
The wording, as drafted by a group called the Gun Owners of America (GOA), was the same as what Waltman brought to Buffalo Township and Mifflinburg Borough. He hoped to bring it to all municipalities in Union County and at least a version of it to the country.
If adopted as is and as an ordinance, it would exempt the locality from spending public money on what supporters believe are unconstitutional firearms regulations.
Waltman, sanctuary ordinance coordinator, cited magazine restrictions, semiautomatic rifle bans and red flag laws among statutes considered contrary to the Second Amendment. A political shift in Virginia which could result in new firearms restrictions was also cited.
Waltman explained he also was starting a petition to bring to the county along with a draft.
“If the county adopts the ordinance, it would say the county is not going to use any funds or any resources to enforce those unconstitutional law that have been passed,” Waltman said.
He noted that it was favorably received by Buffalo Township, which may vote on it at their next meeting.
Donald Wilver Jr., supervisor, asked Solicitor Peter Matson to clarify what unconstitutional gun laws may be and whether an ordinance would be enforceable.
“Before a law can be declared unconstitutional, the court is going to act,” Matson said. “As a practical matter, if you don’t have a police department, it is of no consequence.”
Matson previously saw the GOA draft as Buffalo Township solicitor.
Matson also clarified the distinction passing a resolution and passing an ordinance which would have criminal penalties. An ordinance would also need to be advertised in a publication of general circulation and be subject of a public hearing before a vote is taken.
Waltman added he has been collecting names for about 30 days and claimed to have 5,000 petitioners to date. He hoped to be able to take something to county commissioners by late March.
An audience member claimed federal and state overreach on what is protected under the Constitution and they simply sought to push back.
Carroll Diefenbach, solicitor chair, said he would take a look at the draft and hoped to hear what county commissioners had to say. He observed that there had recently been peaceful Second Amendment rallies in Virginia. He added it may take two months to write, review and advertise a new ordinance in the township.
Diefenbach also commented on the size of the crowd and said he hadn’t seen that many people at a township meeting since supervisors were presented with an issue concerning a pig barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.