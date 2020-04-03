MONTANDON — West Chillisquaque Township Supervisors will hold an abbreviated meeting to only conduct essential business at 7 p.m. Monday in the township building on Railroad Street, Montandon.
Social distancing practices will be in effect with some officials participating virtually. Members of the public are encouraged to attend online rather than in person. Physical participation in the building will be limited to 10 people.
Details on how to participate remotely are on the township’s website, www.westchilli.org.
