WILLIAMSPORT —vWinners have been named in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s annual wedding cake competition, with first-place honors awarded to a baking and pastry arts student from Macungie.
Handmade details on winner Lindsey E. Miller’s four-tier, fondant-covered cake include a hand-molded lock and key, along with roses and butterflies.
Cakes were judged by Susan Notter, USA sales professional for Max Felchlin chocolate, who has won gold medals in numerous competitions around the world; and Suzann Mayer, a retired faculty member and former owner of Grammy Sue’s Cakes and Cookies.
Claudia M. Walling, of Williamsport, earned second place, and Alexis N. Youse, of Pottstown, placed third. Honorable mentions were awarded to Ashley L. Geist, of Huntingdon, and CC N. Hawkins, of Williamsport. Walling, Youse and Geist are baking and pastry arts students, and Hawkins is in the applied management major.
Each of the entrants in the competition were enrolled in an advanced-level cake decorating course, taught by Chef Todd M. Keeley, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.