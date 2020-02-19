WATSONTOWN — Police here charged a 34-year-old Williamsport woman with possession and related charges following a traffic stop Sunday in the borough.
Police said Lindsey Grace Miller was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misbranding of drugs, tampering with evidence and summary traffic violations.
During the traffic stop, K9 Mariska was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotics, police reported. Miller allegedly attempted to swallow two bags of suspected cocaine.
Police said the bags were recovered, along with various prescription pills and paraphernalia. Additionally, police said a child was with Miller during the stop.
Watsontown police were assisted by Northumberland County Children and Youth, Milton police and Warrior Run Area Fire Department ambulance personnel.
