MILTON — Kingdom Kidz is continuing to offer virtual puppet programs at 7 each night on Facebook.
A virtual concert, with Crossfyre Group, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9.
Donations of clothing can be placed in a bin at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. All donations go to the HandUP Foundation, with proceeds benefitting Kingdom Kidz.
The puppet team is also holding several other fundraisers. A flamingo flocking can be ordered. Plastic flamingos can be placed in someone's yard to mark a special occasion. For more information, call 570-838-3133.
The Miss Curly’s Right Hand Club Fundraiser is available with a monthly subscription. Proceeds help to cover the cost of utilities and insurances. For more information, visit hiskingdomkidz.com.networkforgood/projects/95011-2020-giving.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Kingdom Kidz has been totally shut down since March and all scheduled programs on the road have been cancelled through the end of August, along with monthly dinner theaters.
