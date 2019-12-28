WILLIAMSPORT — A physician with UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport describes diabetes as “a complex disease” which can impact multiple body systems.
With sweets abundant during the holiday season, and individuals making New Years resolutions to stay healthy, Dr. Le Yu Khine, an endocrinologist, recently outlined the signs and treatment of the condition.
“Diabetes is, in general, your pancreas is not producing insulin or is having insulin resistance,” Khine said.
She said there are two kinds of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2.
With Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. Type 2 diabetes is considered a more mild form of the condition.
Signs of diabetes, Khine said, can include excessive thirst and having to make frequent trips to the bathroom. A hemoglobin A1c blood test can check for the condition.
That test, according to Khine, measures an individual’s blood sugar average over a three-month period.
If an individual registers 5.9% to 6.5% on the test, they are considered to have pre-diabetes. A 6.5% reading or higher indicates a person has diabetes.
A test of the antibodies in the blood determines if an individual has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, Khine said.
“For pre-diabetes people, it is very important for them to work hard to not fall into the diabetes zone,” Khine said. “They have to watch their diet very carefully and do exercise.”
She said it’s particularly important for individuals to reduce the amount of carbohydrates they take in.
“You can substitute the high carbohydrates intake with healthier choices,” Khine said. “If you like to eat pasta, which is a high carbohydrate meal, you can substitute it with zucchini noodles or cucumber noodles.”
She recommends individuals with pre-diabetes have their A1c tested every three months.
“We check the levels and see whether they have improved or not,” Khine said. “We also encourage the patients to check their blood sugar at home and bring the blood sugar log to us so we can evaluate what the average is... then we decide if they need medications.”
She noted the course of treatment is different for individuals determined to have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is treated with insulin, while Type 2 is treated with medications.
Like those with pre-diabetes, Khine said individuals with diabetes must also watch their diet and exercise.
“Diabetes has a lot of complications,” she said. “It’s a complex disease that affects multiple systems... If not treated, over time, it affects the nerve endings and causes nerve damage.”
The condition can also cause damage to the kidneys and vision, according to Khine.
“For newly diagnosed diabetes, we do a urine test,” she said. “That measures the proteins in the urine to make sure their kidneys are OK... For the eyes, we send them to an ophthalmologist (for an exam).”
In addition to those experiencing symptoms of diabetes, Khine said there are others who should have their A1c level tested.
“We always screen (the A1c) if a patient is 45 and above,” she said.
In addition, patients who are obese or have a family history of diabetes should be tested. Khine noted that Asian-Americans, African-Americans and those of Hispanic descent are also prone to developing diabetes.
She noted that UPMC Susquehanna has a Diabetes and Nutrition Counseling Center, located on the third floor of the Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport.
“We offer diabetes classes, sometimes one-on-one, sometimes group classes,” Khine said. “For patients on an insulin pump, we have pump training... For patients wanting to lose weight, we offer nutrition counseling, meal planning, exercise recommendations.”
For more information on diabetes, visit the American Diabetes Association website, www.diabetes.org.
