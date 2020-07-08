MILTON — School districts across the region are continuing to develop individual Health and Safety Plans to guide the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The 17 districts and three career and technical schools which fall within the footprint of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) are united in their commitment of working toward a safe reopening of schools.
That was the key message presented during a press conference held Wednesday at the CSIU headquarters.
Prior to the conference, superintendents from across the CSIU region met — some in person and many virtually — to continue their ongoing discussions of safely reopening schools for the new academic year.
"Fighting a pandemic and reopening schools is a community effort," Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU's director of Community Outreach, said in opening the press conference.
She said the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has released a template districts must fill out and submit, detailing their plans for reopening. Those plans are still being developed or finalized by each district, and are expected to be brought before each district's board of directors for approval within the next month.
Boerckel said the districts which fall within the CSIU's region have not developed a specific, shared plan for reopening. Rather, they've created a list of general topics they are committed to.
CISU Executive Director Dr. Kevin Singer said the topics were reached in collaboration with Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health System and regional safety professionals.
"There are some very important and basic rules we can follow," Boerckel said. "The best way we can mitigate the spread (of coronavirus) is to make sure sick students and teachers are not in contact with the healthy."
With that in mind, she said parents should not send their children to school if they are feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Faculty and staff should also stay home if they are sick or exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
If a student or staff member experiences coronavirus symptoms while at school, they will be isolated until they can return home. Districts will be developing individual guidelines to be followed if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus.
Frequent hand washing, masking and proper social distancing will also be practiced by school districts.
CSIU Assistant Executive Director Dr. John Kurelja said districts will be required to follow the state masking mandates which are in place when schools open for the year.
However, he noted that by the time schools open for the year the masking mandates could be different than current mandates, based on virus conditions in Pennsylvania.
"As of right now, if you're over 2 years of age, you must have a mask on (in school)," Singer said. "If a student is at a desk, and the desk is 6-feet apart (from other students), they can take their mask off, at that point."
Kurelja said districts will be crafting individual transportation plans, based on state guidelines, which could change due to the pandemic.
"When students are going to be on transportation, or on bussing, they will be required to wear masks," he said.
Kurelja said districts have also been working on plans of how they can best configure their classrooms to meet social distancing guidelines.
He said districts are concerned families could opt to send their children to outside cyber charter schools due to various concerns related to the pandemic.
"If families were to decide to go to a virtual school, it could bankrupt school districts because of how much they cost," Kurelja said.
According to Kurelja, districts could on average educate students at a cost of $3,000 to $5,000 each through their own cyber charter schools.
If families opt to educate their students at outside schools, he said the costs to the districts where the students live would range, on average, between $10,000 and $20,000 per students.
Boerckel and Kurelja said each district which falls within the CSIU's footprint will have in-house virtual learning options available for students.
Central Columbia School District Superintendent Jeff Groshek said there are multiple advantages to parents opting to send their children to cyber schools operated by the districts they live in, as opposed to outside cyber schools.
"If they choose our (cyber school) option, they're still our students," he said. "if they still want to participate in musicals, they're still our students. If they still want to participate in athletics, they're still our students."
With each district having virtual learning options in place, Kurelja said they will be ready to transition from in-person to virtual learning, should the pandemic necessitate the move at any point during the school year.
"We could use those virtual instruction (plans) should the pandemic place us back into the red zone," he said.
Singer has spent 40 years in education, and Kurelja nearly 30. Throughout their years in the field, both said this is the most challenging situation they've experienced.
"Every time we have a decision to make, it's not like our decisions are black and white," Singer said.
While superintendents are facing many challenging decisions, and few clear-cut solutions, Kurelja said area superintendents are stepping up to the plate to address the issues.
Boerckel said medical professionals have told schools their plans must be flexible in order to best meet the ever-evolving conditions of the pandemic.
Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle said his district's plans for reopening will be a "fluid document."
"The community of educators is doing everything they possibly can... to make sure kids are going to be safe when they return to school," Kurelja said.
