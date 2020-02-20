Conservation district to focus on WR watershed

TURBOTVILLE — The Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) is taking the lead in an effort to revitalize a watershed which has been deemed impaired by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Ryan Cherwinski, an agricultural conservation technician with the NCCD, said the NCCD will be receiving a portion of $3.7 million in funding being awarded by the Natural Resource Conservation Service to help revitalize five impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania.
Cherwinski said it’s not yet known exactly how the funding will be allotted. NCCD’s funding must be used for projects in the Warrior Run Watershed, which he said was deemed impaired by the DEP.
“There’s 60 miles of streams there,” he said, of the Warrior Run Watershed. “It starts in Lycoming County, a very small part. It’s mainly all in northern Northumberland County... It’s Warrior Run Creek and a number of unnamed tributaries.”
Cherwinski said testing of the water quality in the watershed was last completed in 1997.
“We are doing some water quality testing,” Cherwinski said. “That’s part of the initiative... There are nine sample locations that we will monitor over a five-year period.”
Through the samples, nutrients, water chemistry, metals and general sediments will be examined.
In addition to monitoring water quality in the watershed, the NCCD is holding informational sessions in order to recruit landowners in the area willing to partner to make improvements along the watershed.
As part of the process, Cherwinski said property owners in the watershed can apply for funding for on-site improvements to impact the waters.
“We would like to meet (with owners) on the property and assess the issues,” Cherwinski said. “They will fill out an application if they want to work with us to fix whatever issue is identified.”
From there, the NCCD will rank the projects in an effort to determine which ones to allot funding for.
“We could do any stream restoration or habitat project,” Cherwinski explained. “For a landowner who might have a stream, they might have an eroding stream bank and could put a buffer in.”
Projects could also focus on barnyard surface water controls.
The NCCD has already completed some projects in the Warrior Run Watershed.
“There has been some farm projects where we’ve looked at manure storage,” Cherwinski said. “I think there could be a lot done, as far as stream work. There has been some stream work in the watershed.”
He also stressed that the process is voluntary and property owners are not obligated to participate.
Work on some of the projects to be awarded funding through the initiative could begin in the spring.
“We’d like to see a change and get the watershed moved from the impaired list,” Cherwinski said. “Our next goal would be to establish a watershed group in that area.”
He said a watershed group could apply for funding the NCCD can’t. The group would be comprised of volunteers in touch with the local community.
“They would be active in that community, where us as a conservation district can’t be up there and solely focused on that area,” Cherwinski said. “They can provide events for the public, such as a fishing derby.”
While efforts to establish a Warrior Run Watershed group are in the early stages, Cherwinski hopes the group is formally established in the near future.
“The Warrior Run Watershed certainly has the people to put that together, and that’s been encouraging,” Cherwinski said. “There are a lot of partners that could make this successful beyond a few year’s funding. They will see these projects through, continue the work that we have done.”
For more information on the NCCD’s efforts revolving around the Warrior Run Watershed, contact Cherwinski at 570-495-4655 ext. 304.
