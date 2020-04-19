DANVILLE — With scores of individuals from across the region stuck in their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the PSPCA is seeing a sharp increase in the number of households looking to share their lives with four-legged friends.
“We have seen a flood of foster applications come through,” Kristen Szwast, PSPCA Danville Center sight manager, said. “So far, we’ve been able to place 18 cats into foster care. We’ve placed four dogs, we have one pony in foster care.”
Prior to the start of the pandemic, she said the center rarely placed animals into foster care.
“Usually, we are just an adoption center... unless it’s for really sick animals that need foster care,” Szwast explained.
She expects the number of animals currently placed in foster homes through the PSCPA Danville Center will become what she classifies as “foster fails.”
“They intend to foster for a period, but they failed at that because they fell in love (with the animal),” Szwast said, adding that the foster home ends up adopting the animal. “We always hope for a foster fail, honestly.”
Even if the animals currently placed in foster homes don’t find their forever homes, Szwast said valuable information can be learned through the experience.
“If they do become a true foster and turn the animals back to us, we have incredible information about what the animal’s like in the home setting,” she said. “What we see in the shelter is not a true reflection of the animal’s true personality.”
Szwast said the current pandemic is the reason so many families have stepped up to foster animals.
“Everybody is working from home,” she said. “Some people don’t have anyone in their home. A shelter animal is the only companion in their home to ride this out with.”
In addition, she said some families are looking to foster animals to “keep kids occupied” during the pandemic.
Currently, the PSPCA Danville Center is only taking animals in on an emergency basis.
“(Recently), a woman found a box of kittens on her front door step,” Szwast said. “They were one-week old kittens. She had no idea how to care for them.”
As a result, the Danville Center took those kittens in.
The center does have animals that are still in need of foster homes.
“We still have some cats, adult cats, that are looking for fosters,” Szwast said. “We have one dog.”
Those interested in fostering an animal should visit the PSCPA Danville Center website, pspca.org/danville, to fill out an application.
It takes several days to process each application.
“We really do look through (applications) and try to pair you with an appropriate animal,” Szwast said. “If you do have kids, we make sure (the animals) are kid friendly.”
Currently, she said the organization is only handling foster-to-adopt situations. That way, she said the transactions can be processed online without families having to step inside of the Danville Center.
While the organization has shied away from placing animals in foster homes in the past, Szwast expects that will change moving forward.
“The coronavirus has changed everything with the way our organization is running,” she said. “I do foresee us using our fosters more.”
The organization is also in need of donations of dry cat food. The donations can be dropped off outside of the center, located at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.