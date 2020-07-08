WILLIAMSPORT — Sweltering summer weather and heightened electricity use can tax the power grid and the equipment supporting it.
However, Tracie L. Witter, PPL Electric Utilities regional affairs director, said the increased demand which comes with a heat wave was anticipated. Preparation involved new lines, added substations and improved technology.
Witter said the coordination of the movement of electric power was the responsibility of PJM Interconnection.
PJM coordinates electric distribution in 13 states and the District of Columbia. The PJM website noted their role as a neutral, independent operator of the electric grid. Founded in 1927, PJM monitors the flow of power to over 65 million people.
Meantime, Witter said replacing conventional lighting with LED bulbs could help keep things in a typical home a little cooler. So could closing blinds or drapes and minimizing use of heat-generating items during the day.
Similarly, air conditioning use can be reduced while still keeping cool.
“It costs less to use a ceiling fan or a box fan than an air conditioner,” Witter said. “It is cheaper to move the air than cool the air, of course.”
Creating air flow in a two-story home can also be helpful. Witter recommended opening a downstairs window on the shady side of the house and an upstairs opening on the hot side can create air flow.
Witter added that a budget billing option lets customers receive bills of similar amounts through the year, rather than high bills in times of high usage.
Witter said crews were prepared for summer storms forecast for the evenings ahead. Stronger transmission poles and other preparations are in place, as is a SmartGrid system which can reroute power more quickly in the event of an outage.
PPL customers may report outages via www.pplelectric.com/outages or by calling 800-342-5775.
